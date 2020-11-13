We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is getting a $200 discount over at Amazon. This leaves the US version unlocked with 128GB storage for $1,100. However, you can also get the Galaxy S20 5G for $800 with the same 128GB storage option and $200 savings, but you will have to settle for the Cloud Pink color variant. Still, if you want a new Samsung smartphone, and you don’t really care if it’s a flagship or not, the Galaxy A71 5G is getting a $41 discount, leaving the 128GB unlocked version for $558.41.

Now, if you’re looking for older Samsung Galaxy devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is currently available for $700 with $250 savings at B&H and it will come with 256GB storage space. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also available, and you can get yours with a $650 discount in its 512GB storage version, meaning you can get yours for just $600.

Razer gaming accessories are also getting some interesting discounts over at Amazon. The Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard is currently available for $85 with $58 savings, yes that’s 50 percent off. If you don’t like this keyboard, you can also get the Razer Huntsman Elite which is getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $170. Gaming mice options include the wireless Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed for $120 with $30 savings, and the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed for $40 with $20 savings.

Other deals include the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a $150 discount, leaving it at $749. We also find the Samsung Electronics A7 tablet at $200 with $80 savings in its 64GB version, and $169 with $61 savings in the 32GB storage version. Finally, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are getting a $62 discount, leaving them at $168.