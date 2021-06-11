We start today’s deals with a great selection of deals from Amazon and B&H. First up, we find that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ultra is getting a $200 discount, leaving it available for $1,100 on its unlocked US variant with 128GB storage. However, you will have to settle for the Mystic Black color option, as the Mystic Bronze model isn’t getting a discount, and the other color variants are sold out. You can also get this model or the entry-level variant at Samsung.com starting at $550, with up to $450 savings with eligible trade-in.

However, you can also grab a new OnePlus 9 for just $686.91 after a $43 discount. This is the first real discount applied to this device, but you can also get it from OnePlus.com, where it sells for its regular $930 price tag, but you also get a pair of earphones with a $50 value as a gift. This device comes unlocked with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more.

Now, if you’re in the market for new pair of headphones, you may want to check out the Sony WF-1000XM3 that are currently getting a $51.99 discount on both its Black and White color variants, meaning you can grab a pair for $178. Still, if you don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of earphones, you can grab the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for just $$40.93 with $9.06.

If you’re a Samsung fan, you should head over to B&H, where you will find tons of deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Buds+. You will find deals starting at $90, so check them out.

Other deals feature the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ that are currently selling for $60 after a $19.99 discount, and you get two SmartTags+, one in Black and one in Denim Blue. The S-View Flip Cover for the Samsung Galaxy S21 is available for $37 with $13 savings, and the Blue Yeti Nano condenser USB Microphone is also getting a $20 discount, meaning you can grab one for $80.