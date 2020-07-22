Ahead of the August 5 launch, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has leaked in more renders. Moreover, the specifications have been tipped as well. The renders shows of its design in different colors and from all possible angles. The latest development comes from WinFuture.de.

The renders suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be launched in two options – Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. It is seen sporting a curved-edged Infinity-O display with the cut out placed in the top center. There’s also an S Pen slot in the spine, and physical buttons sit on the right edge of the screen. Moving to the rear, it features a triple camera setup. It is touted to offer 50x digital zoom.





Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to come equipped with a .9-inch (1,440×3,200 pixels) dynamic OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, curved edges, a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 508ppi pixel density. It could be the first phone to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It is said to run Android 10-based One UI. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the 2.7GHz Exynos 990 octa-core processor (EU) paired with 12GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could sport a triple rear camera setup: a 108MP sensor with a f/1.8 maximum aperture and 0.8 micros sensor pixels + a 12MP periscope sensor with f/3.0 aperture and 1.0 micron pixels + a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 1.4 micros sensor pixels. The optics could be accompanied by a laser-based autofocus system for better quality photos. It is tipped to offer 8K video recording as well. On the front may lie a 10MP selfie shooter.

The handset is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery that could be charged up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. It is likely to support wireless charging. Connectivity options are expected to include USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 6, dual GPS and more. It is rumored to be IP68 certified and have AKG-optimised stereo speakers on board. Moreover, the S Pen is tipped to have a response time of less than 9 milliseconds.







Furthermore, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to be optimized for cloud gaming via Microsoft’s Project Cloud. The purchasers could get access to more than 90 gaming titles through the Xbox Game Pass. It is also said to come with OneNote synchronization for notes and Wireless DeX support.