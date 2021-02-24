We start today with some amazing discounts on your favorite Android smartphones. First, we head over to Amazon, where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is getting a massive $375 discount, which leaves it available for just $925. This device was listed along with its vanilla version with $200 discounts, but you can get more savings if you act fast since this deal is only good for today. If you’re interested in the regular Galaxy Note 20, it’s still $200 off, meaning that you can get it for $800, and this deal will most likely stick around for a while.

Remember that you can also head over to Samsung.com. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 can be yours starting at $400, or get the Note 20 Ultra for $600 with you to trade-in an eligible device. You can also get up to $700 off the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series with an eligible trade-in, meaning that you can get the Galaxy S21 for just $100 locked or $75 locked to your favorite carrier. The Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 UItra start at $215 and $500, respectively.

We then focus on foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is getting a $400 discount over at Amazon.com, which leaves it available $980. Also, on Amazon, the Motorola RAZR 5G is getting a $200 discount, which leaves it at $1,200. Still, your best option to get a foldable phone is Samsung if you have an eligible device to trade-in, as the Galaxy Z Flip starts at $550, while the 5G variant sells for $650. All of these devices arrive with 256GB of storage space.





Finally, you can head over to OnePlus.com and get 50 percent off your second OnePlus 8T, which means that you can get two devices for $1,123.50 shipped. The OnePlus 8T usually sells for $749, which means you will save $375 upon purchase, and if you’re not really digging this deal, you can also check out the 8 Pro that’s currently selling for $800 after a $199 discount, or get the vanilla OnePlus 8 for just $520.