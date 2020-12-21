We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which is getting a $282 discount over at Amazon.com, which leaves the 128GB unlocked version in Mystic Bronze for $1,018. If you’re more drawn to the Galaxy S series and don’t want to wait for the Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is currently selling for $812.33 with a $387 discount.

However, you can get a new Samsung flagship for less if you have an eligible trade-in device. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $450, the Galaxy S20 series starts at $485, and you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $1,000 or the Galaxy Z Flip for $500.

The latest iPad deals give you the 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $949 with a $150 discount. You get 256GB in storage option, and you can also get it in Silver or Space Gray, as both variants are getting the same discount. If you want the regular 10.2-inch model, you can get the Gold version with 128GB for $395 with $34 savings, or get the 32GB version in any color option with $30 savings, which leaves it at $299. Finally, the latest iPad mini with 256GB storage is getting a $49 discount, which leaves it at $500.

If you’re on the market for a new pair of headphones, you can take a look at what Jabra has to offer. The Jabra Elite 85T are currently selling for $400 with $30 savings, and the 65t are selling for $75.85 with $44 savings. If you like over-ear headphones, the Jabra Elite 85h are up for grabs for $234.50 with $15.49 savings.





Now, if you’re looking for smart speakers, you can get the all-new gen-4 Amazon Echo for $70 with $30 savings. The gen-4 Echo dot is $20 off, leaving it at $30, or get two and save $50 when you use code DOT2PACK. The Echo Dot Kids Edition is selling for $40, and it features parental controls and a tiger design, or get the latest Echo Dot with an integrated clock for the same price and the same $20 savings.

The Echo Show 5 is 50 percent off, meaning you can get one for just $45 with $45 savings or get two for $80 when you use code SHOW52PK. The previous-gen Amazon Echo Dot can also be yours for $25, and you get a Sengled Bluetooth light bulb for free.