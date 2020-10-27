We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as it’s currently getting a $200 discount, leaving the 128GB unlocked version for $1,100. However, you can also go for the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 20 as it’s getting the same $200 discount, which leaves the unlocked device with the same storage space for $800. And since we’re talking about Samsung, you may also want to consider getting a 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch in Midnight Black for $169 with $91 savings.

Gaming laptops are also on sale, and there are several options to choose from. We will start with the Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop 2020, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB for $1,500 with $100 savings. Acer’s Predator Helios 300 comes with an Intel i7 Processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space for $1,097 after a $103 discount, and finally, the ASUS ZenBook Duo comes with the same processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space for $1,100 after a $200 discount. This last laptop is not a gaming laptop, but its new design, the FHD NanoEdge Bezel Touch Display, and other features may be an interesting option for anyone looking for a new laptop.

We also find discounts on Sony’s 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, which is currently listed for $600 after a massive $400 discount. You can also choose the smaller 55-inch version of the Sony X750H, which is up for grabs for $520 with $280 savings.

Other deals include several gaming controllers such as the PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch for $35 with a $15 discount. PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in several color options, starting at $37.49, depending on the version you choose.

Other deals include the Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $70 after a $30 discount, the Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse for $100 with $50 savings, and AUKEY’s mechanical gaming keyboard, which is currently listed for $45, but you can get a 30 percent discount when you use promo code ICA2M6EP.