You can still get your hands on what could be the last iteration of the Galaxy Note series. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is currently getting a 10 percent discount over at Amazon.com, which means that you can pick up an unlocked variant with 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM for $1,080. However, if you’re looking to get a newer Samsung device, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that’s getting a 13 percent discount, which gets you $155 savings. This means that you will end up paying $1,045 for your new smartphone that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, 12GB RAM, and one of the best cameras in the market with a 108MP primary shooter capable of recording 8K videos at 24fps.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, that’s still available and still waiting for the launch of its successor. It is currently selling for $600 after a $100 discount that means you will get 14 percent savings, 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM. However, you will have to settle for the Cloud Orange color option, as it is the only model that’s getting special treatment. And since we’re talking Fan Edition devices, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE that’s now available for $476 after a 10 percent discount that will get you $54 savings.

And if you’re looking to get one of the latest Microsoft Surface products, you can head over to B&H Photo Video. You will find an excellent selection of Microsoft products already available for pre-order. You can get your hands on a new Microsoft 13-inch Multi-Touch Surface Pro X for $1,099.99 on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option with a Microsoft SQ1 CPU. The Microsoft 14.4-inch Multi-Touch Surface Laptop Studio comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,800.

The Microsoft 13-inch Multi-Touch Surface Pro 8 will also be available for $1,100 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor. You will also find the latest Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2, its charger, and more. However, none of these devices are on sale, which means that you would have to pay the total retail price if you’re interested in picking one up.




