We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which is selling for $1,100 after a $200 discount. This is an unlocked US version smartphone with 128GB in storage space, and you can get it in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, or Mystic White. However, you can also get a huge Galaxy bundle, which consists of a 128GB Galaxy Note 20 5G, the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch Active2 for $1873, with $216.98 savings.

You can save even more when you go for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S10, which are selling for $660 and $544, respectively. However, these are unlocked international models, which means that you don’t get the Snapdragon version of the devices or a US valid warranty.

The latest version of Amazon Echo speakers are also getting a discount, well in a way. You have to buy two of the all-new Echo smart speakers for $99.99, but you get a $30 discount when you enter the ECHO2PK code at checkout, which would give you $15 savings on each device. The new Echo Dot is selling for $50 each, but you get a $20 discount when you buy two and enter DOT2PACK promo code at checkout, leaving each at $40. You can also get the 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot for $39.99, or get two for $39.98 with the DOTPRIME2PK code at checkout.

Other deals include the Garmin Legacy Hero Series Marvel Captain America inspired premium smartwatch, which is currently available for $329 after a $70 discount. Dell’s 27-inch 4H UHD ultra-thin bezel monitor, which is now available for $315, down from its regular $400 price tag. The Logitech G502 lightspeed wireless gaming mouse that’s getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $120, and finally, for Star Wars fans, The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet is selling for $98.31 after a $21.68 discount, just because it’s extremely cool.