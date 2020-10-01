We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which is selling for $1,100 after a $200 discount. This is an unlocked US version smartphone with 128GB in storage space, and you can get it in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, or Mystic White. However, you can also get a huge Galaxy bundle, which consists of a 128GB Galaxy Note 20 5G, the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch Active2 for $1873, with $216.98 savings.

You can save even more when you go for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S10, which are selling for $660 and $544, respectively. However, these are unlocked international models, which means that you don’t get the Snapdragon version of the devices or a US valid warranty.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra bundle
Buy International Samsung Galaxy S20+
Buy International Samsung Galaxy S10

The latest version of Amazon Echo speakers are also getting a discount, well in a way. You have to buy two of the all-new Echo smart speakers for $99.99, but you get a $30 discount when you enter the ECHO2PK code at checkout, which would give you $15 savings on each device. The new Echo Dot is selling for $50 each, but you get a $20 discount when you buy two and enter DOT2PACK promo code at checkout, leaving each at $40. You can also get the 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot for $39.99, or get two for $39.98 with the DOTPRIME2PK code at checkout.

Buy new Amazon Echo
Buy new Amazon Echo Dot
Buy 3-gen Amazon Echo Dot

Other deals include the Garmin Legacy Hero Series Marvel Captain America inspired premium smartwatch, which is currently available for $329 after a $70 discount. Dell’s 27-inch 4H UHD ultra-thin bezel monitor, which is now available for $315, down from its regular $400 price tag. The Logitech G502 lightspeed wireless gaming mouse that’s getting a $30 discount, leaving it at $120, and finally, for Star Wars fans, The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet is selling for $98.31 after a $21.68 discount, just because it’s extremely cool.

Buy Garmin Captain America smartwatch
Buy Dell 27-inch monitor
Buy Logitech G502 gaming mouse
Buy Star Wars Boba Fett helmet

You May Also Like
Telegram update brings search filters and the ability to go anonymous as group admin
Telegram v7.1 update also adds a new conversation feature that adds a comment button to the posts that involve a discussion group.
The launch date and availability for the iPhone 12 may have been revealed
The new iPhone 12 lineup may be a couple of weeks or days away from its official launch, according to new rumors
Distributors could get the first iPhone 12 batch as soon as next week
A well-known leaker believes that Apple has enough iPhone 12 devices to ship the first batch to its distributors ahead of a possible launch