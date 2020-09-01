We start today’s deals with the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 128GB in storage, which can be yours for $1,912 after a $478 discount. This may seem excessive, but it also comes bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds Live, a Galaxy Watch Active2, and a Galaxy Tab S6 with 128GB storage.

We have two special sales events today. We will start over at Amazon with the Samsung Week, where you can find Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 1TB – M.2 NVMe integral SSD for $180 after a $70 discount, The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ with $150 discounts leaving the S10+ version at just $950. A new pair of Galaxy Buds+ are up for grabs for $130 after a $20 discount.

Now, B&H has Labor day sales, which include $300 off MacBook Pro models. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is selling for $1,199 in Space Gray, and you get a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is selling for $2,099, and it comes with a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. You can also find Lenovo Ideapads, iPad Pros, and the OnePlus 7T on sale.

You can also get a new pair of wireless headphones, as the Jabra Elite 85h with noise-canceling are available for just $200 after a $50 discount. You can also choose something smaller, as the Bose SoundSport Free are also getting a $50 discount, leaving them at just $150.