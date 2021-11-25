Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also getting some love with the latest Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is still an excellent option for anyone who’s looking to get their hands on a new smartphone. This device was launched back in 2020, but it is the latest and maybe the last Samsung Galaxy Note we will ever see. The device is currently receiving a $124.99 discount over at Amazon.com, which means that you can get your unlocked device with 128GB storage for $1,075.

The latest rumors suggest that this may also be the last time you may get to see this or any other new Galaxy Note device on sale, as Samsung may stop producing this series as soon as next month, and it seems that we won’t get a new Galaxy Note iteration in the future. Whatever the case, the still-latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, 8GB RAM, a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.9-inch display, and a built S Pen.

However, you can get the same device for less if you head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the same device selling for $825. The Galaxy S20 Ultra usually goes for $1,200, but you can make this phone a bit more affordable when you choose to trade in an eligible device. I know that this trade-in deal isn’t as compelling as the one applied to the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but then again, this device will become more than a smartphone, as it may be the last of its kind.

