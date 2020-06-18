Galaxy Note10

It seems that the display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 won’t be so great after all. Previous reports suggested that the Galaxy Note 20+ would include better specs and a better display than the one found in the regular version. Still, the last rumor claims even more significant differences.

According to Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will arrive with a wide frame, flat-screen with FHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Rumors had already mentioned that the Galaxy Note 20 would not include a curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate screen with LTPO technology, like the Plus variant. Still, this time the specs in the Galaxy Note 20 could be lower than those in the Note 10.

The leaker also believes that this decision was taken by Samsung to force buyers to aim for the better and more expensive model. The new Note 20 series is supposed to launch in less than two months, so we are bound to get more leaks and rumors about these devices. Still, I wish that the regular Note 20 arrives with at least a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could let you choose between a curved or a flat display
We could get the first Samsung flagship with a flat display after a long time with the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series
Android 11
Android 11 Phones List – The Confirmed Devices so far
Google has released four Android 11 Developer Previews until now, which gives us a closer look at what to expect. Here’s the list of phones likely to get the update.
DOOGEE S88 Pro is built like a tank, packs a 10,000mAh battery, and has cool LED lights too
The DOOGEE S88 Pro’s huge 10,000mAh battery supports 24W wired fast charging, 10W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.