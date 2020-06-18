It seems that the display on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 won’t be so great after all. Previous reports suggested that the Galaxy Note 20+ would include better specs and a better display than the one found in the regular version. Still, the last rumor claims even more significant differences.

Wide frame + flat screen + FHD resolution + 60Hz refresh rate.

It's a desperate specification.😑 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

According to Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will arrive with a wide frame, flat-screen with FHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Rumors had already mentioned that the Galaxy Note 20 would not include a curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate screen with LTPO technology, like the Plus variant. Still, this time the specs in the Galaxy Note 20 could be lower than those in the Note 10.

Note20≈Note20 Lite, its specifications are far from Note20 Ultra. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

The leaker also believes that this decision was taken by Samsung to force buyers to aim for the better and more expensive model. The new Note 20 series is supposed to launch in less than two months, so we are bound to get more leaks and rumors about these devices. Still, I wish that the regular Note 20 arrives with at least a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Source GSM Arena