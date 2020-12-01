December is here, and the last month of 2020 comes with some amazing deals. We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, as you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G starting at $450, of the Ultra variant for $750 with an eligible trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is also getting a similar treatment, as you can get the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $790, the Galaxy S20+ for $590, the vanilla Galaxy S20 is selling for $440, and the Galaxy S20 FE starts at $240 when you trade in an eligible device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip 5G are also getting discounts when you trade in your current device, and you can get them for as low as $1,000 and $450, respectively.

We then head over to B&H, where there’s an on-going Apple event, where we can find the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499 with $300 savings. This will get you an Intel-powered laptop with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space. An Intel-powered MacBook Air can be yours starting at $879 with $120 savings, which will get you 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Further, we find the previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro for just $849 with $300 savings. This will get you a WiFi + LTE version with 64GB storage. The early 2020 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB is also on sale, and you can get it in its WiFi-only version for $749 with $50 savings.

Now, there’s another Apple deal that you may want to consider. Verizon is offering an iPhone 12 Pro Max BOGO deal, with a catch. You can get your two devices, the second one for free when you add a new line with an eligible plan to your service, and you must also place both devices on a monthly payment plan.

Other deals include the Jabra Elite 75t, which are getting a $50 discount, leaving them at just $130. The Jabra Elite 65t, with the same $50 discount, leaving them just under $70, and the Jabra Elite 45h are getting a $10.50 discount, making them sell for $89.49.