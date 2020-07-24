Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is all set to be launched on August 5. However, ahead of the launch, the Korean pricing of smartphones have leaked online. According to the new report, the Galaxy Note 20 may carry a similar price tag to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

As per a report from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, which cites industry sources, Samsung may release the Galaxy Note 20 may hit the South Korean markets for KRW 1.199 million (~ $998 / Rs 74,700). In contrast, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could cost KRW 1.452 million (~ $1,200 /Rs 90,400). To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 was priced at KRW 1.248 million and its 256GB storage variant was made available for KRW 1.397 million.

It is rumored that Samsung may lower the price of Galaxy Note 20 series to help recover from the sales slump faced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also tipped to cost the same as the Galaxy Fold.

