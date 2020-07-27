Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series will make its global debut on August 5, but thanks to the company’s poor track record at guarding its launch secrets, we know almost everything about the devices’ specifications and how they look. The only thing that was yet to be revealed was the price, but that changes now as well, thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Exclusive for MSP: Here are the prices of upcoming Samsung Galaxy products in Europe.



Note20 4G: €999

Note20 5G: €1,099

Note20 Ultra 5G starts at €1,349



256GB Base Storage.



Buds Live: ~€189



Note: May differ a bit due to VAT



Link for full info: https://t.co/ndWIMBVVU6 pic.twitter.com/MmDcGqshsK — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 27, 2020

As per a report from MySmartPrice, the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 in its 4G avatar will start at €999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will cost €1,349 for the base variant. Listed below is the expected pricing of the Galaxy Note 20 series for the European market, and how much it might cost in the US and India based on the current conversion rate:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G (256GB) – €999 (~ $1,175 / Rs. 87,850)

(~ $1,175 / Rs. 87,850) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G (512GB) – €1,099 (~ $1,290 / Rs. 96,650

(~ $1,290 / Rs. 96,650 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) – €1,349 (~ $1,585 / Rs. 1,18,740)

(~ $1,585 / Rs. 1,18,740) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) – €1,449 (~ $1,704 / Rs. 1,27,540)

However, the tipster notes that the actual price that customers pay for the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might be a bit higher after adding in VAT or other taxes. Needless to say, the aforementioned pricing is definitely on the higher side of the spectrum, and those yearning for Samsung’s latest Note-series flagship will have to pay a pretty penny to own one.