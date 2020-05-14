It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series may not be just a Galaxy S20 with an S Pen. The latest information comes from a recent Q&A session by DSCC CEO Ross Young, where we hear that the new Note 20 could have a 16GB RAM standard.

We have received several rumors that suggest significant upgrades in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The new Galaxy Note 20 could arrive with 16GB RAM under the hood as a standard. They could also come with larger batteries and display panels, with different refresh rates and even a new backplane technology. Ross Young also mentions new and larger ultrasonic fingerprint sensors from Qualcomm, but if you want to hear the information directly from him, you can watch the following video.

Source SamMobile