Galaxy Note10

It seems that there are going to be more differences between the display found in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+. New case renders are already available thanks to some sellers on Alibaba, where both show both devices in their respective cases.

We have received a huge amount of case renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+. In these leaks, we can see the sides and the back panel of the devices. On the more expensive Galaxy Note 20+, we would get a curved screen, while the regular Note 20 seems to come with a flat-screen. This may be the first time we see a Samsung flagship without a curved screen since the Galaxy S8. These renders also show the devices’ camera modules, but let’s remember that these leaks aren’t 100 percent reliable, and we can still expect changes before we see the final product.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Motorola launches Moto G Fast and Moto E, price starts at $149.99
The Moto E features a 6.2-inch Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 271 PPI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC.
Redmi 10X series
Redmi 10X, 10X Pro with AMOLED display, Dimensity 820 5G SoC launched in China
Price starts at 1,599 yuan (~$224).
OnePlus 8 series phones can now run Fortnite at a silky-smooth 90FPS frame rate
Upping the frame rate to 90FPS dials down the graphics settings to ‘low’, but you can still enjoy the game with ‘Epic’ graphics at 60FPS frame rate.