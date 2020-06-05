It seems that there are going to be more differences between the display found in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+. New case renders are already available thanks to some sellers on Alibaba, where both show both devices in their respective cases.

We have received a huge amount of case renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+. In these leaks, we can see the sides and the back panel of the devices. On the more expensive Galaxy Note 20+, we would get a curved screen, while the regular Note 20 seems to come with a flat-screen. This may be the first time we see a Samsung flagship without a curved screen since the Galaxy S8. These renders also show the devices’ camera modules, but let’s remember that these leaks aren’t 100 percent reliable, and we can still expect changes before we see the final product.

Source GSM Arena