We keep getting some amazing deals on smartphones from Amazon.com. Yesterday we saw that the complete Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting up to $200 off, depending on the model you choose. Now, these savings have also reached the Samsung Galaxy Note series, meaning that you can get the base model with 128GB of storage for $800. If you want the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you can get it for $1,100 after receiving the same $200 discount. And if you’re looking for a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you can get one for $600 with $100 savings. All of these devices are unlocked US variants, meaning that they come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Now, you can get these devices for less if you head over to Samsung.com. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starts at $500, and you can get the Note 20 Ultra for $800, with an eligible trade-in. The Galaxy S20 FE has dropped to $300, while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now selling for $1,500. Some of these prices have gone up in the last hours; since yesterday, you could still get the Z Fold 2 for $1,000 and the Z Flip for $200. Remember to check every now and then to see if trading in an eligible device will get you better discounts.

If you’re looking for other smartphone options, you can get a new Google Pixel 4 with 64GB of storage space for just $516.55 if you go for the Clearly White color option, or grab the Just Black variant for $542.02, which lets you save more than $250 off its regular $799 price tag. If you want the latest One Plus 8 Pro, you can get one with $199 savings, as it’s currently selling for $800. If you purchase this device, you will get 256GB storage space, a 6.78-inch Fluid Display capable of delivering 120Hz refresh rates. You also get 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, and a 4,510 mAh battery with Warp Charge that will get your phone juiced in no time.

Finally, the Sony Xperia 1 II is still on sale, and you can get yours for $1,098 after a $101.99 discount at Amazon.com. This device features a triple camera system, fast autofocus, a fantastic 4K OLED display, Dolby Atmos audio technology, and more for you to enjoy. You will also get 256GB storage space and a 3.5mm audio jack, which’s something you don’t see in every flagship these days.