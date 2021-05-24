We keep on getting some fantastic deals from Amazon.com right now. We find that the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is getting a $200 discount leaving it available for just $800. This device comes with 128GB of storage space and a long-lasting battery. Now, if you feel like you want to go Ultra, you can get the more powerful Galaxy Note 20 variant for $1,100.00 with the same $200 savings.

However, the best deals for Samsung devices are usually found at Samsung.com. You can get the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series starting at just $100 if you go for the entry-level variant. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus sells for $300, while the Galaxy S21 ultra can be yours for $500. To get these excellent prices, you must trade in an eligible device to get you up to $700 off. All these variants start with 128GB of storage, and if you want a 256GB option, you will have to pay $50 more.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are also on sale at Samsung.com. You can get the vanilla variant for just $550, while the Note 20 Ultra for $800, meaning you can save up to 450 with an eligible trade-in. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also on sale, and you can get one for just $1,200; the best part is that you also get two free months of YouTube premium with purchase.

If you’re looking for other Android devices, you can go over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the OnePlus 8 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB of storage for just $499 with $200 savings. The more powerful OnePlus 8T is also on sale, and you can get one with $150 savings as it is selling for $599 and it comes equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. This device also comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It also features Warp Charge 65 and 120 Hertz Fluid display.