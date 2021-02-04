We have great deals in store for you today, thanks to B&H. We have several options for you to consider, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is currently selling for $1,000 after a $300 discount. This will get you an unlocked, Dual-SIM device in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, or Mystic White with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and an Exynos 990 processor. The regular Galaxy Note 20 is getting a $200 discount, which leaves it available for just $800. This device is also unlocked, and you can get your device with the same specs as the Note 20 Ultra, but in Mystic Gray, Mystic Green, and Mystic Bronze.

You can also find the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on sale, and you can grab one for $575 with $175 savings. This Dual-SIM device is available in five color options, and you will get 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a 7nm Exynos chipset powering the show.

Now, you may also want to get these devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and if that’s the case, you may want to head over to Samsung.com. Here you can find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series for as low as $450 in its vanilla variant and $750 if you want to go Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale, and it is available for $425. And if you’re more interested in getting a new Samsung Galaxy S21, you can get one for as low as $75. The entry-level version can be yours for $75 if you trade-in an eligible device, and you buy a variant locked to the carrier of your choice, or get the unlocked version for $100. The Galaxy S21 Plus starts at $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is going for $500 after an eligible trade-in.

Going back to B&H, you can find the OnePlus 8T 2-pack kit for $1,124 after a $374 discount. This will give you two unlocked, Dual-SIM devices with 256GB storage in Lunar Silver & Aquamarine Green. They also feature 12GB RAM, 5G support, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and an awesome camera. You can also go for the OnePlus 8, which’s also on sale. This variant comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple camera module with a 48MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie shooter for $450 with $350 savings. Finally, the OnePlus 7T is also available, and you can get one for $350 with $250 savings. This device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM, but you also get a phone with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a great phone overall.

Now, there’s one more deal for you to consider. The Sony Xperia 1 II is also on sale, and you can get one, if you dare, for $1,098 with $101.99 savings. Yes, this is a serious deal, and you can get it at both B&H and Amazon. The device comes with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, Triple 12MP Cameras with ZEISS Optics, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.