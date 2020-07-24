Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series will break cover on August 5, but we already know almost everything about the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 and its Ultra sibling, as well as how they look. Now, a fresh leak courtesy of a reputed leakster with a stellar track record suggests that Samsung will ship its next Note-series flagships with a 25W charger in the retail package.

In a series of tweets, WinFuture’s Roland Quandt mentioned that both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will ship with a 25W charger in the retail package. If true, it is extremely disappointing and an utterly parsimonious move from Samsung, especially when we know that the upcoming flagship will cost a pretty penny and will almost definitely start around the $1000 mark.

Same goes for base model. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 24, 2020

As per a previous leak, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s camera setup will include a 108MP primary (F/1.8, OIS) camera, accompanied by a 12 MP wide-angle lens (F/2.2, 120°), a 12MP telephoto lens (F/3.0, OIS) and a ToF 3D depth sensor. It will also be able to record 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 60fps.

The regular Galaxy Note 20, on the other hand, will feature a 64MP telephoto camera, a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Talking about the price, the Galaxy Note 20 is tipped to start at KRW 1,199 million (~ $998 / Rs 74,700), while the base price of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has reportedly been locked at KRW 1,452 million (~ $1,200 /Rs 90,400).