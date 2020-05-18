Samsung upped the ante by packing the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a monstrous 108MP camera that employs the in-house ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor with Nonacell Pixel binning technology. Now, a fresh leak suggests Samsung will equip the upcoming Galaxy Note 20+ with a similar capacity sensor.

GalaxyClub reports that the Galaxy Note 20+ will feature a 108MP camera, but it is unclear if it borrows the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, or if Samsung will go with a next-generation sensor. The report adds that the regular Galaxy Note 20 might miss out on a 108MP sensor for the sake of differentiation.

Another report by GalaxyClub mentions that the Galaxy Note 20+ will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, but details such as fast charging wattage and wireless charging capability are not known. The Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to debut in August, assuming the ongoing pandemic doesn’t impact Samsung’s production and supply chain.