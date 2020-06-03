Image: @OnLeaks x Pigtou

Samsung’s Galaxy Note line packs the latest and greatest hardware, and it won’t be surprising to see the company going all out for the Galaxy Note 20 series. But as per a fresh leak from a reliable tipster, the Galaxy Note 20+ might make a few notable sacrifices when it comes to the phone’s camera hardware and its capabilities.

Leakster Ice Universe mentioned in a Weibo post that the Galaxy Note 20+ will use the in-house 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, the same sensor packed inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But unlike the 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the upcoming stylus-toting Samsung phone will be limited to 50x digital zoom output.

As for the zoom lens itself, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will use a 13MP telephoto lens with an F/3.4 aperture, again a downgrade from the 48MP telephoto lens fitted inside the Galaxy S20 series phones.

The Galaxy Note 20+ is also claimed to pack a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera that has an F/2.55 aperture. There will also be a laser autofocus module at the back to help the Galaxy Note 20+ quickly achieve focus lock. The leaked camera specs of the upcoming phone also fall in a previous leak, but do take them with a pinch of salt.

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Lite
OnePlus may once again deliver budget-friendly smartphones
It seems that OnePlus will once again launch devices that may give us a near-flagship experience for less
OPPO flagship
OPPO could have Qualcomm, MediaTek and HiSilicon engineers working on its new chip
OPPO may have started to recruit personnel for the development of its future chipsets in well-known companies such as Qualcomm, and other silicon producers
Remove China Apps
‘Remove China Apps’ tops Google Play India free app category amidst anti-China sentiments
Users can simply scan and identify Chinese apps on their Android phones.