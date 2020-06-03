Samsung’s Galaxy Note line packs the latest and greatest hardware, and it won’t be surprising to see the company going all out for the Galaxy Note 20 series. But as per a fresh leak from a reliable tipster, the Galaxy Note 20+ might make a few notable sacrifices when it comes to the phone’s camera hardware and its capabilities.

Leakster Ice Universe mentioned in a Weibo post that the Galaxy Note 20+ will use the in-house 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, the same sensor packed inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But unlike the 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the upcoming stylus-toting Samsung phone will be limited to 50x digital zoom output.

As for the zoom lens itself, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will use a 13MP telephoto lens with an F/3.4 aperture, again a downgrade from the 48MP telephoto lens fitted inside the Galaxy S20 series phones.

The Galaxy Note 20+ is also claimed to pack a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera that has an F/2.55 aperture. There will also be a laser autofocus module at the back to help the Galaxy Note 20+ quickly achieve focus lock. The leaked camera specs of the upcoming phone also fall in a previous leak, but do take them with a pinch of salt.