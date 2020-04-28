Samsung usually equips one generation of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series phones each with the same Exynos processor, but that might change this year. As per a new report from ZDNet Korea, Samsung is working on a new chipset called Exynos 992 that might debut on the Galaxy Note 20.

The Exynos 992 will reportedly fill the performance gap between the Snapdragon 865 and the Exynos 990 chip that powers the Galaxy S20 series in some markets. With this move, Samsung is apparently looking to differentiate the Galaxy Note 20 from the Galaxy S20 by packing a more powerful processor.

Not much is known about the Exynos 992 SoC at this moment, but it will reportedly be based on the more efficient 6nm process compared to the 7nm process that was employed for the Exynos 990. Samsung is said to have been busy with R&D for its new in-house flagship chipset for a few months now.

