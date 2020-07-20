Samsung is having a hard time keeping the Galaxy Note 20 under the wraps ahead of its launch on August 5. Now, a leakster with a fairly accurate track record with smartphone leaks has now shared a hands-on video of the Galaxy Note 20 that has revealed some of its key camera features via a UI rundown video.

Starting with the video capture, the upcoming flagship will able to record 4K videos at up to 60fps frame rate, and there will also be an option to record 4K videos at 24fps. Additionally, the next Note-series flagship will let users shoot 8K videos at 24fps frame rate. As for the zooming capability, it will offer 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom output.

Talking about aspect ratio, users will get to choose between 16:9, 21:9, and 1:1 full-screen videos. Another notable discovery is Nearby Share – Google’s own file sharing feature for Android phones that takes a few cues from AirDrop – which exists as a dedicated icon in the quick settings panel of the Galaxy Note 20. However, details such as camera sensor resolution are yet to be revealed.