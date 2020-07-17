We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier this month, the ‘accidental’ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak revealed the phone in an eye-catching bronze color option. Today, Evan Blass has shared another look at the upcoming Samsung flagship’s design, alongside a hi-res 360-degree video that shows the phone in an all-new dark grey (or black) shade.

The biggest surprise, however, is the phone’s flat display. It appears that Samsung is finally ditching the curved display aesthetics on its Note flagships. Another notable omission is the ToF sensor, and it appears that it will only appear on the larger Galaxy Note 20+ or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The bezels are quite thin on all sides and the selfie camera is centrally positioned, in line with the Infinity-O design language. The material on the rear panel and the camera appears to have a contrasting finish, much like what we saw on the iPhone 11 Pro. We’ll get to know more about the device in the days leading up to its launch on August 5.

You May Also Like
Fourth of July deals include the latest Apple Mac mini and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where we find the latest Apple Mac mini, a fourth of July sales event and more
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale in India again at 12 noon today
The sale goes live at 12 noon
Galaxy Note 20
Here’s the first look at Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s display
A Note-worthy design.