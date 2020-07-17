Earlier this month, the ‘accidental’ Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak revealed the phone in an eye-catching bronze color option. Today, Evan Blass has shared another look at the upcoming Samsung flagship’s design, alongside a hi-res 360-degree video that shows the phone in an all-new dark grey (or black) shade.

The biggest surprise, however, is the phone’s flat display. It appears that Samsung is finally ditching the curved display aesthetics on its Note flagships. Another notable omission is the ToF sensor, and it appears that it will only appear on the larger Galaxy Note 20+ or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The bezels are quite thin on all sides and the selfie camera is centrally positioned, in line with the Infinity-O design language. The material on the rear panel and the camera appears to have a contrasting finish, much like what we saw on the iPhone 11 Pro. We’ll get to know more about the device in the days leading up to its launch on August 5.