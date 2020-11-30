Samsung has today introduced two new color options for two of its premium offerings just in time for the holiday season. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G now comes in a new Mystic Red color option. At first look, it looks similar to the bright red makeover that Samsung gave to the Galaxy Note 10. But instead of the glossy finish on the latter, the Mystic Red trim of the Galaxy Note 20 sports a frosted finish, which should do a better job at keeping fingerprint marks and smudges at bay. The new Mystic Red shade of the Galaxy Note 20 joins the existing color palette that includes three options – Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray.

Samsung has also introduced a new color option for its clamshell foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Flip 5G – and is calling it Mystic White. This one has an almost pearl white finish that takes some inspiration from the Mystic White shade of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. To recall, Samsung has been selling the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in only two color options so far – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray.

Christmas came early for Samsung!

The Galaxy Note 20 5G in Mystic Red and Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic White will be up for grabs starting 12:01 am ET November 30 via Samsung’s official online store. However, Samsung is yet to detail the availability of these new color options via other third-party outlets.

As of now, buyers can avail an instant rebate of $150 when they purchase the Galaxy Note 20 and can also get $550 as a trade-in value. Plus, you also get a $100 voucher that can be used towards the purchase of accessories. Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, customers can save up to $1000 on the foldable phone’s purchase with an eligible trade-in offer. You can also check out other attractive Cyber Monday offers on devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on the Samsung store.