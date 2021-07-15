We have been receiving some fantastic deals on Samsung devices. This time, we head over to Amazon.com, where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is up for grabs starting at $850, after a $150 discount. This will get you the 128GB unlocked variant of the Galaxy Note 20. Now, If you want to get the Ultra variant, you will be able to get one for $1,100 after getting a $100 discount. However, you can get the same devices at Samsung.com starting at $375 and $600, respectively, well after an eligible trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is also on sale at Amazon.com, and savings can go up to $100, depending on the model you go for. First up, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting a $100 discount, so that you can grab one for $1,100. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is also getting a $100 discount, meaning you can get one for $900, and the vanilla variant can be yours for $750 with $50 savings. But remember that you can also get them or $100, $200, and $400 respectively with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.com. And if you’re looking for more options, you can also grab a new Nokia 8.3 for just $400 after a $199 discount.

Now, Apple’s new AirPods Max just keep getting better and better discounts. You can now get any color option for $465.55 after receiving a 15 percent discount, and yes, every one of its five different color variants is on sale so that you can save $83 upon purchase. And if you’re not willing to spend that much on a pair of headphones, you can also consider grabbing a pair of Jabra Elite 85H over-ear wireless noise-canceling headphones that are currently getting a $100 discount so that you can grab one for $150. And since we’re talking audio accessories, you can also score a new Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $1,150 after a massive $649 discount.

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

