We start today’s deals with some awesome picks we found over at Amazon.com. First, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 sells for $1,000 after a $270 discount from its regular $1,270 price tag. Now, you may be wondering, how is this possible? The thing is that it comes bundled with a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. This means you would be paying $219 less than what you would regularly pay for these devices if you got them separately. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,150 after a $150 discount, but this one doesn’t come with a Galaxy Watch. Now, if you’re looking for a less expensive option, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy A51, since it’s now selling for $350 after a $50 discount. All of these devices are factory unlocked, and they come with 128GB of storage space.

However, you can also choose to get these devices directly from Samsung.com. Remember that they have some amazing trade-in deals that can get you the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starting at $450 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $750 if you have an eligible device to trade-in. You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just $425. All of these devices also arrive with 128GB of storage space in their base models. You will also get four months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify premium for free upon purchase.

Now deals don’t stop there. We also found the Google Pixel 4 XL on sale. It is currently selling for $610 after a $280 discount. This unlocked device comes with 64GB of storage space and a killer camera. You can also choose to go for the Google Pixel 3a that’s currently getting a $79 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $320. Finally, the Nokia 7.2 comes with twice as much storage space as the Pixels, packing 128GB, and it can be yours for just $299 with $50 savings.