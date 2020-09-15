We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G. This unlocked version with 128GB is currently selling for $800 after a $200 discount, and it is available in three color options, including Mystic Gray, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green. The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is still on sale, and it comes with the same 128GB storage space. However, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy device for less, as the Galaxy S10 is available for $700 after a $50 discount.

You can also get a new iPhone XR with 64GB in storage for $399, but there is a catch. You would get this price if you activate the device on a select Cricket Wireless pre-paid plan at $55, and the device will also be locked to the aforementioned carrier. Now, there are other Apple products that are also worth mentioning, as the Apple Watch Series 3 is currently available for $169 after a $30 discount. You can also get a new pair of AirPods for $129 or $155 after a $30 and $44 discount, respectively. You would only have to decide whether or not wireless charging is important for you or not.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book S with a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is available for $800after a $150 discount. You could also take a look at Apple’s MacBook Air, as it’s still selling for $900 and $1,200 depending on whether you want the 256GB of the 512GB version.

Other deals include the Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless digital camera, which is now available for $500, $300 less than its regular $800 price tag. Sabrent’s Thunderbolt 3 docking station with power delivery with up to 60W for Windows and MacOS devices is selling for $170, down from $240. Finally, the iHome ISP6X WiFi Smart Plug is available for $21.47, down from $30.