We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is getting a $550 discount over at Samsung.com when you trade in an eligible device, meaning you can get yours for just $450. You can also get the Ultra variant for $750, both of them unlocked and with 128GB storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are getting a similar treatment, as you can get the Galaxy S20 FE starting at $390, the vanilla Galaxy S20 for $490, and the Galaxy S20+ for $640. If you want the S20 Ultra, you can also get it for $890. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is up for grabs for $1,000 with a $1,000 discount. Now, if you don’t want to trade in your current phone, you can also get a 5G enabled Samsung device on sale, as the Samsung Galaxy A71 is $150 off at Amazon right now, which leaves it at $450.





Get yourself a new gaming computer, as there are several options to choose from. The new Alienware m15 R3 with a 15.6-inch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU is currently available for $1,572 with a $277 discount. The Lenovo Legion Y540 is selling for $1,279 with a $276 discount, and it includes 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Finally, the Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop is up for grabs for $1,350 with $450 savings, and you get 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. They are all powered by an Intel Core i7 processor.

You may also be on the lookout for a new Apple Watch, and if that’s your situation, Amazon may be a great option for you. Get the latest Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS for $380 and $49 savings in its 44mm version. The LTE variant is also on sale, and you can grab one for $499 with $30 savings or get the smaller 40mm version for $450 after a $49 discount.

The Apple Watch SE is available for just $250 with $29 savings in its 40mm GPS-only version, or get the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169 with a $30 discount. You may also want to check out Amazon’s complete Apple Watch listing to check out more models and deals.

Finally, you can get your hands on new gaming accessories from Alienware and Razer. The Alienware Low-profile RGB gaming keyboard AW510K is selling for $119.24 with $40.75 savings, while the Light version is selling for $145 with a $15 discount. The Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard is selling for $85 with an $85 discount, that’s 50 percent off, or get the Huntsman Elite for $170 with $30 savings.

The Alienware AW610M gaming mouse is up for grabs at $70 with a $30 discount. The Razer Viper Ultimate is getting the same $30 discount, which leaves it at $100, and the Razer Mamba Elite lets you save $29, which means you can get one for $61. Finally, the Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset can be yours for $90 with a $40 discount.