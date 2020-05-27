We may be more than three months away from the launch of the new Galaxy Note 20 series, but it seems that we just keep on getting leaks and rumors. Yesterday we saw some hot looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, and now it appears that this device has also been spotted in 3C certification agency’s database.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ already received its certification in the 3C certification agency. The model SM-N9860 is believed to be the Chinese version of Samsung’s next flagship, and this listing also reveals that the device would arrive with 5G connectivity and 25W wired charging.

Other rumors suggest that this device will arrive with a 6.87-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a camera design similar to the one we find in the Galaxy S20 with a 108MP, and a 64MP periscome camera sensor. This device is also believed to arrive in August with a 4,500mAh battery, maybe alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Source GSM Arena