Rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be more than just a Galaxy S20 with a stylus. The latest leak is focused on the camera of Samsung’s next flagship, and it seems that we could even find better shooters than the ones found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung’s first flagship of 2020 includes a great camera in every one of its variants. However, we can’t deny that even with some autofocus issues, the 108MP camera in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is just amazing. Luckily, Samsung will soon fix this issue in the Galaxy S20 series, and it will give us an even better camera in the Note 20+. According to the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would repeat the camera configuration in the Galaxy S20 and S20+, which means we would get a 12MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto 3x lossless zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens.

Note 20 : 12MP Main Wide + 64MP Tele + 12MP Ultra Wide

Note 20+ : 108MP Main Wide + 12MP Tele + 12MP Ultra Wide + laser focus(For the purpose of supplementing focus problems in close-up shots) source : https://t.co/4X60ZJfZ2u — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) May 25, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ would arrive with the some of the cameras in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We should get the same 108MP (f/1.8) sensor and the 12MP ultrawide camera, but instead of getting a 48MP telephoto, we could get a 12MP telephoto lens and laser autofocus.

Source Tom’s Guide

Via Notebook Check