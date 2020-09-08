We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G. This unlocked US version with 128GB in storage is available for just $800 after a $200 discount. You can get one in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, or Mystic Green. If you believe that you want more, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is also getting a $20 discount, meaning that you can get one for $1,100, and you can choose between the Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White color options. Now, the 512GB version is only available in Mystic Black, and it can be yours for $1250.

We then head over to Best Buy, where we have a new Apple shopping event. We find up to $200 off the MacBook Pro. You can find one starting at $2,200, and you would get the 16-inch version with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and 512GB SSD in Space Gray. Other options with more storage and a more powerful GPU for $2,600.

Students can get up to $100 savings on the MacBook Air, and options start at $900. This will get you a 13.3-inch laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space. If you’re not a student, you can save $50, leaving the same laptop at $950. If you want more power and storage space, the Intel Core i5 version with 512GB in storage is selling for $1,200 for students or $1,250 for everyone else. We also find the iPad Pro, iPad mini, the iPhone XS, and XS Max on sale.

Going back to Amazon, we find the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with tools for heart health, stress management, skin temperature trends, and more in its carbon/graphite color option for $306.37 after a $23.58 discount. The white/gold version is also going for the same price, and they come with more bands included, so you can adjust the device to your needs.

Other deals include the Samsung T7 touch portable SSD with 500GB storage space. This solid-state drive is available for $110 after a $20 discount. It’s available in black and white color options. The Resident Evil 3 game remake is also on sale, as it’s getting a $25 discount, leaving this awesome game at $35.