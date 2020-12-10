We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, which is currently getting a $300 discount over at Amazon. This device is up for grabs for just $800, and you get an unlocked variant with 256GB storage in Aura Black. If you want the vanilla Galaxy Note 10, you can get it with 256GB storage in Aura White for $650 with the same $300 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is getting a $200 discount, leaving it at just $1,250. This will get you a new unlocked device in Mystic Gray with 256GB storage. However, there are more 5G options from Samsung, as you can get the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with 128GB storage for just $450 with a $150 discount.

You can also check out the deals over at Samsung.com, where you can find the latest flagships with massive discounts when you trade in an eligible device. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 starts at $1,000, the Galaxy Note 20 is $450, and the Galaxy S20 can be yours for just $490.

You can also find discounts on the Microsoft Surface Book 3 with a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It is currently available for $1,249 with $200 savings. However, you can get more power under the hood for $1,270 with a $300 discount, which will get you a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and the same 256GB storage space.

Improve your working space with a new monitor, as there are several options to choose from. The Acer 34-inch UltraWide QHD IPS Zero Frame monitor with MAD Radeon FREESYNC is getting an $87 discount, leaving it at just $330. LG’s 43-inch Class, UHD IPS display is $130.99 off, meaning you can get one for $569. The 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor is currently available for $319 with $56 savings. Acer’s 27-inch Full HD monitor is up for grabs at $140 with a $20 discount, BenQ’S 24-inch IPS monitor can be yours for $120, and the HP 24-inch FHD monitor is selling for $110, with $29 and $30 discounts, respectively.

And since we’re talking about monitors, we will start Razer’s gaming accessories deals with the Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor that’s currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it at just $600. We also find gaming mice such as the Razer Basilisk Hyperspeed Wireless mouse with a charging dock for $140 or getting it without the charging dock for $120, both options with a $30 discount.

The Razer Viper Mini Ultralight gaming mouse is also on sale, and you can get it for $30 with a $10 discount. You can also get a new Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB gaming mouse pad for $40 with $10 savings, and the Razer Hammerhead true wireless Bluetooth gaming earbuds for $70 with a $30 discount.