December has given us more than enough renders for Samsung devices. We have already seen the complete Samsung Galaxy S11 series, the Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. We also have a possible launch date for these Lite variants of these year’s flagships. New leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have arrived, and they show us exactly what to expect.

The latest leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite were posted on WinFuture. These renders show the device in several color options that include black, red, and Aura Glow. The camera looks nothing like the one found in the Note 10, and it clearly shows that Samsung has also joined the latest design trend. If we focus on the display, this new device seems to have a flat-screen, or at least we can’t see the dual-edge curved panel that comes with the first device. Some believe that this device may even launch before 2019 is over and that it could also arrive in Europe with a €650 price tag.

