Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Author
Tags

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched on January 21 in India. The smartphone is now available to buy in the country.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It comes equipped with the S Pen and has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup: 12MP primary sensor with OIS + 12MP wide-angle lens + 12MP telephoto lens. On the front lies a 32MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone packs a 4500mAh battery that supports Super Fast charging 25W) technology.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India starts at Rs 38,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. Further, the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 40,999.

