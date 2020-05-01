Samsung is on a roll with security updates. First, it started rolling out the May security for the Galaxy S20 series, and now the Galaxy Note 10 is the latest recipient of the new security patch.

It is available in the form of software version N97xFXXS4CTD1. The update is rolling out in a number of European countries, including France, Poland, Switzerland, and Germany. Notably, the Galaxy Note 10 5G is excluded from the initial wave of the rollout.

The OTA is rolling out in batches. Hence, you might have to wait a couple of days before you receive the update notification on your device. The Exynos variant is first in line to receive the May security patch.

Source: XDA-Developers