Galaxy Note 10

Samsung is on a roll with security updates. First, it started rolling out the May security for the Galaxy S20 series, and now the Galaxy Note 10 is the latest recipient of the new security patch.

It is available in the form of software version N97xFXXS4CTD1. The update is rolling out in a number of European countries, including France, Poland, Switzerland, and Germany. Notably, the Galaxy Note 10 5G is excluded from the initial wave of the rollout.

The OTA is rolling out in batches. Hence, you might have to wait a couple of days before you receive the update notification on your device. The Exynos variant is first in line to receive the May security patch.

Source: XDA-Developers

OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 series up for pre-booking on Amazon India, check offers here

Customers can pre-book the devices and avail the OnePlus Gift Card between April 29 and May 10.
LG Velvet

The new LG Velvet could also get a dual-screen cover

There is a new certification for a portable screen cover that could be for the new LG Velvet on Korea’s NRRA
iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR: Which one to buy?

Both iPhone SE and iPhone XR are two very different devices appealing to a discrete set of audiences.