Samsung has announced another addition to its Galaxy M-series. The Galaxy M51 has been launched in India. The device features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a contrast ratio of 78960:1, and a peak brightness of 420 Nits. Plus, there’s Widevine L1 certification for HD content streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB / 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The latter is expandable up to 512GB.

In the optics department, the Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup of 64MP (Main) Sony IMX 682 + 12MP (UW) + 5MP (Depth) +5MP(Macro). The 12MP camera with an Ultra-wide lens comes with 123 deg field of view. Camera features include Single Take (Rear + Front), Auto Switch to wide-angle in front camera Night Hyperlapse, and My Filters. Further, it comes with UHD (4K) video recording, super slo-mo, hyperlapse, Ultrawide Vide, and Ultrawide Night Mode.

The Galaxy M51 packs a huge 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also brings reverse charging to charge other devices. It features Dolby Atmos with headphones, and Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It runs OneUI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Galaxy M51 Display 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display

20:9 aspect ratio, Contrast Ratio: 78960:1

Peak Brightness 420 Nits

Widevine L1 certification SoC Snapdragon 730G RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB Cameras Rear: 64MP (Main)

12MP (UW) 123-degree FoV

5MP (Depth)

5MP(Macro)



Front: 32MP, f/2.2



– Single Take (Rear + Front)

– Auto Switch to wide angle in front camera

– Night Hyperlapse

– My Filters Battery 7000mAh 25W fast charging

Reverse charging OS Android 10with OneUI Core 2.1 Other Dolby Atmos

side fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 26,999. The first sale starts on September 18, at 12 noon.