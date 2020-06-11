Galaxy M31
It looks like Samsung is all set to launch yet another Galaxy M-series smartphone The Galaxy M51 has appeared on Geekbench listing. It reveals several specifications of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 scored 546 and 1784 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It has been spotted with model number SM-M515F. The smartphone runs Android 10.

Further, it is powered by a Qualcomm chipset that has eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. The motherboard mentioned is sm6150, which is the port number of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. The phone packs 8GB of RAM.

Earlier report has claimed that the Galaxy M51 will sport a 64MP primary rear camera.

Via: SamMobile

