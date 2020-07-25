Samsung Galaxy M51 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. A new leak reveals its camera information. It says that the Galaxy M51 will come equipped with a 64MP primary rear camera that could be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The report also goes on to say that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy phone could have a total of four cameras on the back.

The Galaxy M51 was earlier spotted on Geekbench. It scored 546 and 1784 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The smartphone runs Android 10. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset that has eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. It could be the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

It was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG authority, which revealed that the handset will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Usually, smartphones go official after a month of appearing on Bluetooth SIG. Hence, the Galaxy M51 is likely to go official in August.

Source: SamMobile