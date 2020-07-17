Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M51 is another Galaxy M-series smartphone that the company is planning to add to its lineup. Ahead of the official release, the smartphone has appeared on the database of Bluetooth SIG authority. It reveals that the handset will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Usually, smartphones go official after a month of appearing on Bluetooth SIG. Hence, the Galaxy M51 is likely to go official in August. Earlier, it was spotted on Geekbench. The Samsung Galaxy M51 scored 546 and 1784 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It was listed with model number SM-M515F.

Further, it will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset that has eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. The motherboard mentioned is sm6150, which is the port number of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. The phone packs 8GB of RAM. It is said to sport a 64MP primary rear camera.

