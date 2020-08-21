Samsung Galaxy M51 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The device was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification, Geekbench listing and Samsung Russia’s website. Now, specs of the device have appeared online. It could be launched in September.

According to Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy M51 could come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a quad camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone is also tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It is reported run OneUI 2.1 and pack a large 7,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M51 scored 546 and 1784 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on Geekbench. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC.