Samsung’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Galaxy M51, has been making rounds lately after rumors surfaced that the phone will come equipped with a huge 7,000mAh battery. Now, detailed renders of the device as well as key specs have appeared online, revealing almost everything about the phone, including a rough idea about its asking price and a launch window.

As per the leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will come in two colors (black and white) and there will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. On the front, you’ll find a centrally-positioned hole-punch, in line with Samsung’s Infinity-O design language. Notably, the device will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and will also feature a dedicated microSD card slot that will help expand the storage by up to another 512GB.

Full specifications

-6.67", Super AMOLED, 1080×2340 px, 60Hz, 386 PPI, 420 Nits

-64MP (f/1.8) + 12MP Wide (f/2.2) + 5MP Depth (f/2.4) + 5MP (f/2.4) (Macro)

-32MP (f/2.2)

-7000mAh, 25W

-Android 10

-163x78x8.5 mm

-213g

Talking about the specs, the Galaxy M51 will offer a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 420 nits of peak brightness, and it will draw power from a huge 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. There is a 64MP camera at the back, assisted by a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 5M depth sensor. There’s a 32MP selfie camera on the front, while Android 10 will run things on the software side.

The device is rumored to employ the Snapdragon 730 SoC, but there is some uncertainty regarding Samsung’s processor of choice for the Galaxy M51. As per a Business Insider report, the phone will priced between Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 30,000 (~ $340 – $400) and might be launched in the second week of September.