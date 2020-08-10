Samsung Galaxy M51 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The device was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification and Geekbench listing. Now, Galaxy M51’s support page has appeared on Samsung Russia’s website. The page does not mention the phone name but its SM-M515F / DSN model number. Further, it has no information on the specs of the phone. However, it indicates that the launch is just around the corner.

The Galaxy M51 scored 546 and 1784 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively on Geekbench. It appeared with a Qualcomm chipset that has eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. The motherboard mentioned is sm6150, which is the port number of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. It could run Android 10 and pack 8GB of RAM.

The phone is said to come equipped with a 64MP primary rear camera that could be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. It was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG authority, which revealed that the handset will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Usually, smartphones go official after a month of appearing on Bluetooth SIG. Hence, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is likely to go official this month..