We have the Galaxy M51 launch date for India. The device was recently listed for pre-order on the Samsung Germany website. Hence, we already know the key specifications of the device. Further, the latest development comes from a microsite that is live on Amazon.in.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core chipset. Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the SoC, but it is expected to be the Snapdragon 730. The phone is available in lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Plus, there’s room for a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 512GB.

Prakhar KhannaParky

On the optics front, the Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 5MP f/2.4 depth camera + a 64MP f/1.8 main camera + a 12MP f/2.2 camera with a 123° field of view + a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera. Further, the phone packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with OneUI Core on top.

Source: Amazon