Galaxy M51
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We have the Galaxy M51 launch date for India. The device was recently listed for pre-order on the Samsung Germany website. Hence, we already know the key specifications of the device. Further, the latest development comes from a microsite that is live on Amazon.in.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core chipset. Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the SoC, but it is expected to be the Snapdragon 730. The phone is available in lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Plus, there’s room for a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 512GB.

Prakhar KhannaParky

On the optics front, the Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup: a 5MP f/2.4 depth camera + a 64MP f/1.8 main camera + a 12MP f/2.2 camera with a 123° field of view + a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera. Further, the phone packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with OneUI Core on top.

Source: Amazon

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: You Should WAIT for the Apple Silicon Macs! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Apple devices with ARM processors, OnePlus 8T leaks, the Moto RAZR 5G, and more.
Xiaomi under-display camera tech
Xiaomi phones with under-display camera tech are coming in 2021
Smartphone companies have been working on under-display camera technology for a few…
Pocketnow Daily: Apple vs Epic Games: CHECKMATE! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s new actions against Epic, TikTok getting more time to sell US operations, and more.