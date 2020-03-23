Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch a Galaxy M40 successor and it might go by the name Galaxy M41. Prior to an official unveiling though, alleged CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the Galaxy M41 have surfaced online.

The Galaxy M41 is shown packing a triple camera setup at the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Over at the front, one can see the 6.51-inch display with a punch hole drilled in the top left corner, much like its predecessor, the Galaxy M40.

There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom while the headphone jack sits at the top. Some reports say that the renders depict Galaxy M51, but there has been no Galaxy M50 for it to succeed in the first place, which means we are most likely looking at the Galaxy M41.

Source: @OnLeaks