Author
Tags

Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch a Galaxy M40 successor and it might go by the name Galaxy M41. Prior to an official unveiling though, alleged CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the Galaxy M41 have surfaced online.

The Galaxy M41 is shown packing a triple camera setup at the back and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Over at the front, one can see the 6.51-inch display with a punch hole drilled in the top left corner, much like its predecessor, the Galaxy M40.

There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom while the headphone jack sits at the top. Some reports say that the renders depict Galaxy M51, but there has been no Galaxy M50 for it to succeed in the first place, which means we are most likely looking at the Galaxy M41.  

Source: @OnLeaks

You May Also Like

Google Pixel 4a appears on video, reveals full design and key specifications

Google Pixel 4a’s leaked hands-on video reveals a full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 SoC at its heart, and a familiar design
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get February security patch with the new open beta update

The Open Beta update fixes issues with pre-loading videos.

HUAWEI teases P40 series of smartphones in short video clip

This clip is teasing the announcement of the HUWAEI P40 series, and, while it doesn’t reveal much, it does focus on the camera capabilities.